Pascal Siakam headshot

Pascal Siakam News: Will play against Wizards

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 8, 2025 at 2:57pm

Siakam (elbow) will play in Tuesday's game against the Wizards, Tony East of WTHR Channel 13 Indianapolis reports.

Siakam will overcome an elbow issue to suit up and send Obi Toppin to the bench, with the former returning from a one-game absence Sunday against the Nuggets. Provided Tuesday's soft matchup against Washington stays competitive, the star forward should see his normal allotment of minutes. Siakam has hit the 20-point mark in just one of his last seven games, during which he's averaged 14.4 points, 5.3 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.0 blocks in 29.3 minutes.

Pascal Siakam
Indiana Pacers
