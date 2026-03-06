Pascal Siakam News: Will play Friday
Siakam (wrist) is available for Friday's game versus the Lakers.
Siakam was initially listed as probable for Friday's game, and now we have official confirmation that he'll be out there. The 31-year-old All-Star is averaging 24.0 points, 6.7 rebounds, 5.2 assists, 1.8 triples and 1.1 steals per game this season.
