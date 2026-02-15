Pascal Siakam News: Will play in All-Star Game
Siakam (hamstring) will play in Sunday's All-Star Game.
Siakam missed the Pacers' win over Brooklyn on Wednesday -- the second half of a back-to-back set -- due to hamstring soreness. However, he's set to make his fourth All-Star appearance Sunday and should be good to go for Indiana's game against the Wizards on Thursday. Over 51 regular-season outings thus far, Siakam has averaged 23.7 points, 6.7 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.1 steals in 33.8 minutes per contest.
