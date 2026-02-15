Pascal Siakam headshot

Pascal Siakam News: Will play in All-Star Game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 15, 2026

Siakam (hamstring) will play in Sunday's All-Star Game.

Siakam missed the Pacers' win over Brooklyn on Wednesday -- the second half of a back-to-back set -- due to hamstring soreness. However, he's set to make his fourth All-Star appearance Sunday and should be good to go for Indiana's game against the Wizards on Thursday. Over 51 regular-season outings thus far, Siakam has averaged 23.7 points, 6.7 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.1 steals in 33.8 minutes per contest.

Pascal Siakam
Indiana Pacers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Pascal Siakam See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Pascal Siakam See More
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Adds Heading Into All-Star Break
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Adds Heading Into All-Star Break
Author Image
Mike Barner
2 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 11
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 11
Author Image
Joe Mayo
4 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 11
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 11
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
4 days ago
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Tuesday, February 10
NBA
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Tuesday, February 10
Rotowire Staff
5 days ago
Fantasy Basketball Schedule: Top Streaming Picks for Two-Week Period
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Schedule: Top Streaming Picks for Two-Week Period
Author Image
Dan Bruno
6 days ago