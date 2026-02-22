Pascal Siakam headshot

Pascal Siakam News: Will play Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 22, 2026

Siakam (hamstring) is good to go for Sunday's meeting with the Mavericks, Tony East of Forbes.com reports.

Siakam is back after a three-game stint on the sidelines, which will likely result in Ben Sheppard or Kam Jones returning to the second unit, and fewer minutes for Kobe Brown. Siakam is averaging 23.7 points, 6.7 reboudns, 3.9 assists, 1.8 triples and 1.1 steals per game this season, so make sure you've got him active.

Pascal Siakam
Indiana Pacers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Pascal Siakam See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Pascal Siakam See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 20
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 20
Author Image
Dan Bruno
2 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 20
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 20
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
2 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 19
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 19
Author Image
Joe Mayo
3 days ago
Week 17 Fantasy Basketball Power Rankings: Jokic, Wembanyama & LeBron Dominate
NBA
Week 17 Fantasy Basketball Power Rankings: Jokic, Wembanyama & LeBron Dominate
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
6 days ago
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Adds Heading Into All-Star Break
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Adds Heading Into All-Star Break
Author Image
Mike Barner
9 days ago