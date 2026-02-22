Pascal Siakam News: Will play Sunday

Siakam (hamstring) is good to go for Sunday's meeting with the Mavericks, Tony East of Forbes.com reports.

Siakam is back after a three-game stint on the sidelines, which will likely result in Ben Sheppard or Kam Jones returning to the second unit, and fewer minutes for Kobe Brown. Siakam is averaging 23.7 points, 6.7 reboudns, 3.9 assists, 1.8 triples and 1.1 steals per game this season, so make sure you've got him active.