Pat Connaughton headshot

Pat Connaughton Injury: Downgraded to questionable Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 6, 2025 at 2:28pm

Connaughton (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's matchup against New Orleans.

Connaughton has been downgraded from probable to questionable for the second half of the club's back-to-back set due to a sprained right ankle. The veteran swingman has averaged 6.2 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists across 16.0 minutes per game in his last five outings. Gary Trent and Andre Jackson are candidates for a bump in minutes if Connaughton is sidelined against the Pelicans.

Pat Connaughton
Milwaukee Bucks
More Stats & News
