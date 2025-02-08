Pat Connaughton Injury: Iffy for Sunday

Connaughton (calf) has been listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the 76ers, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.

After missing Friday's loss to the Hawks, Connaughton could miss a second straight game for Milwaukee as he deals with a left calf strain. The 31-year-old veteran hasn't made much of an impact in the 29 games he's played for the Bucks off the bench this season, averaging 4.4 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game.