Pat Connaughton Injury: Iffy for Thursday

Connaughton (ankle) has been listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Pelicans.

Connaughton has missed two straight games for the Bucks while dealing with a sprained right ankle. However, he can return to the floor for Milwaukee on Thursday against New Orleans. Still, he isn't expected to have much of a fantasy impact if he returns, averaging 4.3 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game this season.