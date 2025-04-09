Fantasy Basketball
Pat Connaughton headshot

Pat Connaughton Injury: Iffy for Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 9, 2025

Connaughton (ankle) has been listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Pelicans.

Connaughton has missed two straight games for the Bucks while dealing with a sprained right ankle. However, he can return to the floor for Milwaukee on Thursday against New Orleans. Still, he isn't expected to have much of a fantasy impact if he returns, averaging 4.3 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game this season.

Pat Connaughton
Milwaukee Bucks
