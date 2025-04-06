Fantasy Basketball
Pat Connaughton headshot

Pat Connaughton Injury: Out Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 6, 2025 at 5:28pm

Connaughton (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Pelicans, Ethan Sands of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Connaughton was downgraded from probable to questionable before being ruled out due to a sprained right ankle. His next chance to play will come Tuesday against the Timberwolves. Gary Trent and Andre Jackson are candidates for a bump in minutes due to Connaughton being sidelined.

Pat Connaughton
Milwaukee Bucks
More Stats & News
