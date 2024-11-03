Fantasy Basketball
Pat Connaughton Injury: Probable for Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 3, 2024 at 5:42pm

Connaughton is probable for Monday's game against the Cavaliers due to a left adductor strain, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.

Connaughton was held scoreless for the first time this season during Saturday's loss to Cleveland, so while he's expected to play through the issue, it may impact his effectiveness. In his first five appearances of the season, Connaughton averaged 4.6 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.2 steals in 17.2 minutes per game.

