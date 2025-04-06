Pat Connaughton Injury: Probable for Sunday

Connaughton is probable for Sunday's game against the Pelicans due to a right ankle sprain.

Connaughton will likely suit up for the second half of Milwaukee's back-to-back set after posting nine points, two rebounds and two assists in 15 minutes during Saturday's 121-115 overtime win in Miami. With Damian Lillard (calf) sidelined, Connaughton has averaged 16.0 minutes over his past five appearances.