Pat Connaughton headshot

Pat Connaughton Injury: Probable for Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 6, 2025

Connaughton is probable for Sunday's game against the Pelicans due to a right ankle sprain.

Connaughton will likely suit up for the second half of Milwaukee's back-to-back set after posting nine points, two rebounds and two assists in 15 minutes during Saturday's 121-115 overtime win in Miami. With Damian Lillard (calf) sidelined, Connaughton has averaged 16.0 minutes over his past five appearances.

Pat Connaughton
Milwaukee Bucks
