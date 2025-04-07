Pat Connaughton Injury: Questionable for Tuesday

Connaughton (ankle) is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Timberwolves.

Connaughton didn't play Sunday due to a right ankle sprain, but the questionable tag here suggests a decision on his status will be made closer to Tuesday's 8 p.m. ET tipoff. The former Notre Dame standout is averaging 11.7 minutes per game in eight contests since the All-Star break, so even if he's available, he shouldn't have a lot of upside in most formats.