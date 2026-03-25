Pat Connaughton Injury: Questionable with illness
Connaughton is questionable for Thursday's game against the Knicks with an illness.
Connaughton is in jeopardy of being unable to play in a second consecutive contest due to the ailment. However, he hasn't seen double-digit minutes since the March 4 win over the Celtics, so Connaughton appears to be a negligible part of the rotation for now.
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