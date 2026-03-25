Pat Connaughton headshot

Pat Connaughton Injury: Questionable with illness

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 25, 2026

Connaughton is questionable for Thursday's game against the Knicks with an illness.

Connaughton is in jeopardy of being unable to play in a second consecutive contest due to the ailment. However, he hasn't seen double-digit minutes since the March 4 win over the Celtics, so Connaughton appears to be a negligible part of the rotation for now.

Pat Connaughton
Charlotte Hornets
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