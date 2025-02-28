Fantasy Basketball
Pat Connaughton headshot

Pat Connaughton Injury: Ruled out for Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 28, 2025

Connaughton (calf) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Mavericks.

Connaughton will miss a fourth straight game for the Bucks when the team goes on the road to face the Mavericks in Dallas. The veteran forward continues to nurse a strained left calf, with the next opportunity for him to get back on the floor for Milwaukee being Tuesday against the Hawks in Atlanta.

Pat Connaughton
Milwaukee Bucks
