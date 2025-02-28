Pat Connaughton Injury: Ruled out for Saturday
Connaughton (calf) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Mavericks.
Connaughton will miss a fourth straight game for the Bucks when the team goes on the road to face the Mavericks in Dallas. The veteran forward continues to nurse a strained left calf, with the next opportunity for him to get back on the floor for Milwaukee being Tuesday against the Hawks in Atlanta.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now