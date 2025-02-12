Fantasy Basketball
Pat Connaughton News: Available against Minnesota

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 12, 2025

Connaughton (calf) has been cleared to play Wednesday against the Timberwolves, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.

Connaughton will be available to play Wednesday against Minnesota despite dealing with a left calf strain. The veteran forward is coming off a forgettable scoreless performance in Monday's loss to the Warriors, averaging 4.3 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game this season for Milwaukee.

Pat Connaughton
Milwaukee Bucks
