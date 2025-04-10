Fantasy Basketball
Pat Connaughton News: Available to play Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 10, 2025 at 4:25pm

Connaughton (ankle) is available for Thursday's game against the Pelicans, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.

Connaughton will return from a two-game absence Thursday due to a sprained right ankle. The veteran forward has averaged 6.2 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists across 16.0 minutes per game in his last five appearances. However, with Bobby Portis back in action following a 25-game suspension, Connaughton could see a dip in playing time.

