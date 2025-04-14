Pat Connaughton News: Career-best effort in OT win

Connaughton amassed 43 points (16-29 FG, 5-12 3Pt, 6-9 FT), 11 rebounds, five assists and two steals across 44 minutes during Sunday's 140-133 overtime win over the Pistons.

There was nothing on the line for either team in the regular-season finale, and with most of the Bucks' usual starters getting rested, Connaughton stepped up with a career-best scoring performance, as well as his first double-double since the 2022-23 season. The 32-year-old forward should return to his bench role when Milwaukee begins its playoff run Saturday in Indiana -- prior to Sunday, he hadn't seen 20-plus minutes in a game since Feb. 5.