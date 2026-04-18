Pat Connaughton headshot

Pat Connaughton News: Grabs three boards Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 18, 2026 at 11:01am

Connaughton produced two points (1-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt), three rebounds and one assist in six minutes during Friday's 121-90 Play-In Game loss to Orlando.

Connaughton saw the floor in Friday's season-ending loss after collecting two straight DNP-CDs. The veteran forward played a limited role for the Hornets in 2025-26, averaging 2.6 points, 1.5 rebounds, 0.4 assists and 0.3 steals in 7.1 minutes per game across 42 regular-season appearances off the bench. His production has been trending downward for the past few years, and his future in Charlotte is uncertain, with the club holding a $3.82 million team option for 2026-27.

Pat Connaughton
Charlotte Hornets
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