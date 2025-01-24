Pat Connaughton News: Increased run sans Middleton

Connaughton contributed two points (1-2 FG), five rebounds and three assists across 16 minutes during Thursday's 125-96 victory over Miami.

The veteran guard saw a bump in playing time with Khris Middleton (ankles) on the shelf. Connaughton will likely continue to struggle to find meaningful minutes unless injuries arise. Over his last five outings, he has averaged 4.0 points, 3.0 rebounds and 2.4 assists across 13.6 minutes per contest. However, he has also received five DNP's via coach's decision in January.