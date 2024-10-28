Pat Connaughton News: Leads Milwaukee's bench in scoring

Connaughton closed with five points (1-1 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and two rebounds in 15 minutes during Monday's 119-108 loss to Boston.

The 31-year-old led the bench in scoring with five points, though the entirety of the Milwaukee bench was outscored 28-19 by Payton Pritchard alone. Connaughton has received fairly consistent playing time off the bench four games into the regular season, but his 15 minutes against the Celtics marks his lowest total yet. In those four appearances, the veteran guard has shot just 7-for-20 from the field and 4-for-14 from deep.