Connaughton (calf) is available for Monday's game against Golden State.

Connaughton was questionable coming into Monday's game with a calf injury, but is officially cleared to play. In 29 games this season, Connaughton is averaging 4.4 points, 2.8 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 0.3 blocks and 0.1 steals over 15.3 minutes.