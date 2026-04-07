Pat Connaughton News: Scoreless again in loss

Connaughton ended with zero points (0-1 FG, 0-1 3Pt) and one rebound in two minutes during Tuesday's 113-102 loss to the Celtics.

Connaughton failed to score yet again, continuing what has been a season full of disappointment. In fact, the casual NBA fan could be forgiven for not even realizing that he is still in the league. In 41 appearances, Connaughton has averaged just 2.7 points in 7.1 minutes per game.