Pat Spencer News: Coming off bench Wednesday

Spencer is not in the Warriors' starting lineup against the Grizzlies on Wednesday.

Spencer has started in each of the Warriors' last seven games, though he has failed to score double-digit points over his last four outings and has connected on just 32.1 percent of his field-goal attempts in that span. With Spencer coming off the bench, Golden State will roll with a starting five of Brandin Podziemski, Will Richard, Moses Moody, Gui Santos and Al Horford on Wednesday.