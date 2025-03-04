Fantasy Basketball
Pat Spencer News: Gets standard deal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 5, 2025 at 1:28pm

Golden State converted Spencer's two-way contract to a standard deal Tuesday, NBA reporter Jake Fischer reports.

Spencer has largely been outside of the rotation this season, but he appeared in 10 of the Warriors' last 12 games and averaged 3.4 points, 1.7 rebounds and 1.0 assists in 7.3 minutes per game over that span. Now that he's been moved up to the 15-man roster, Spencer will be eligible to play in every game for the rest of the regular season and playoffs.

