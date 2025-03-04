Pat Spencer News: Gets standard deal

Golden State converted Spencer's two-way contract to a standard deal Tuesday, NBA reporter Jake Fischer reports.

Spencer has largely been outside of the rotation this season, but he appeared in 10 of the Warriors' last 12 games and averaged 3.4 points, 1.7 rebounds and 1.0 assists in 7.3 minutes per game over that span. Now that he's been moved up to the 15-man roster, Spencer will be eligible to play in every game for the rest of the regular season and playoffs.