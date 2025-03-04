Pat Spencer News: Gets standard deal with GSW

Golden State converted Spencer's two-way contract to a standard deal Tuesday, NBA reporter Jake Fischer reports.

Spencer's playing time with the Warriors had been inconsistent for most of the season. However, he has appeared in 10 of the Warriors' last 12 games and has averaged 3.4 points, 1.7 rebounds and 1.0 assists over 7.3 minutes per game over that span. Spencer would be in line to see a bump in playing time should anything happen to Stephen Curry (ankle), Brandin Podziemski or Buddy Hield.