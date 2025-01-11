Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Pat Spencer headshot

Pat Spencer News: Leads Dubs in scoring Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 11, 2025

Spencer logged a career-high 17 points (7-13 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds and one assist over 20 minutes off the bench during Friday's 108-96 loss to Indiana.

The Warriors' lineup was missing all its big names, but Spencer did his best to fill the void and tied Buddy Hield for the team scoring lead on the night. The 20 minutes were also a career high, and the 28-year-old guard could continue to see an elevated role if Stephen Curry (knee), Brandin Podziemski (abdomen) and Gary Payton (calf) all remain sidelined for Monday's game in Toronto.

Pat Spencer
Golden State Warriors
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now