Pat Spencer News: Leads Dubs in scoring Friday

Spencer logged a career-high 17 points (7-13 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds and one assist over 20 minutes off the bench during Friday's 108-96 loss to Indiana.

The Warriors' lineup was missing all its big names, but Spencer did his best to fill the void and tied Buddy Hield for the team scoring lead on the night. The 20 minutes were also a career high, and the 28-year-old guard could continue to see an elevated role if Stephen Curry (knee), Brandin Podziemski (abdomen) and Gary Payton (calf) all remain sidelined for Monday's game in Toronto.