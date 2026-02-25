Pat Spencer News: Near double-double off bench

Spencer totaled 12 points (5-13 FG, 2-5 3Pt), two rebounds, nine assists, one block and one steal in 32 minutes during Wednesday's 133-112 victory over Memphis.

Spencer was moved to the Warriors' bench after struggling in his most recent starts, and the move appeared to pay off as he finished one assist shy from recording his second double-double of the season. It's unclear whether his shift to the bench is permanent, but Wednesday's performance shows that the third-year pro can be productive in whatever role he's in, at least for as long as Stephen Curry (knee) is sidelined.