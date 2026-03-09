Pat Spencer News: Not starting Monday
Spencer is not in the starting lineup for Monday's game against the Jazz, Dalton Johnson of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Spencer started Sunday's contest with De'Anthony Melton sidelined due to a knee injury but will return to a reserve role Monday. In 35 games off the bench this season, Spencer is averaging 4.8 points, 2.8 assists and 1.8 rebounds in 13.1 minutes per contest, though he has logged 20-plus minutes in 11 of his past 13 appearances.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Pat Spencer See More
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, February 2512 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, December 1881 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, December 792 days ago
-
NBA Waiver Wire
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: 3 Most-Added Players on Yahoo Today (Dec 6)93 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Saturday, December 693 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Pat Spencer See More