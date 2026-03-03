Pat Spencer News: Playing steady minutes
Spencer posted nine points (3-8 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds and five assists across 21 minutes during Monday's 114-101 loss to the Clippers.
Spencer should be able to hang onto a meaningful role until the Warriors finally clear Stephen Curry (knee) to return. Over his past five appearances, Spencer has still averaged just 6.4 points, 5.4 assists and 1.8 rebounds in 24.4 minutes per game.
