Pat Spencer headshot

Pat Spencer News: Playing steady minutes

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 3, 2026

Spencer posted nine points (3-8 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds and five assists across 21 minutes during Monday's 114-101 loss to the Clippers.

Spencer should be able to hang onto a meaningful role until the Warriors finally clear Stephen Curry (knee) to return. Over his past five appearances, Spencer has still averaged just 6.4 points, 5.4 assists and 1.8 rebounds in 24.4 minutes per game.

Pat Spencer
Golden State Warriors
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Pat Spencer See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Pat Spencer See More
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, February 25
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, February 25
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
6 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, December 18
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, December 18
Author Image
Joe Mayo
75 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, December 7
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, December 7
Author Image
Joel Bartilotta
86 days ago
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: 3 Most-Added Players on Yahoo Today (Dec 6)
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: 3 Most-Added Players on Yahoo Today (Dec 6)
Author Image
Alex Barutha
87 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Saturday, December 6
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Saturday, December 6
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
87 days ago