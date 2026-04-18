Pat Spencer News: Positive step in third season
Spencer chipped in two points (1-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt) in one minute during Friday's 111-96 Play-In Game loss to the Suns.
Spencer was a healthy DNP for Wednesday's win against the Clippers before being limited to garbage time in Friday's loss. The Northwestern product enjoyed a productive third season in the NBA, averaging career highs in minutes (18.6), points (7.2), assists (3.5) and rebounds (2.4). Spencer enters the offseason as an unrestricted free agent and will certainly look to join a team who can promise him more consistent playing time.
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