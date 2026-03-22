Pat Spencer News: Productive off bench

Spencer totaled 18 points (8-14 FG, 2-4 3Pt), three assists and one steal in 26 minutes during Saturday's 126-110 loss to Atlanta.

Spencer gave the Warriors as spark off the bench, leading the reserves in points while finishing as the team's third-leading scorer behind De'Anthony Melton (20 points) and Nate Williams (19 points). Spencer has been a steady contributor for the Warriors this season, even more so as of late due to the absence of Stephen Curry (knee). Spencer has scored in double digits in three of his last four games and has averaged 12.0 points, 2.8 assists, 2.0 rebounds and 1.5 threes over 22.5 minutes in that span.