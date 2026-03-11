Pat Spencer News: Productive off bench Tuesday
Spencer registered 17 points (7-16 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 0-1 FT), three rebounds, six assists and one steal in 30 minutes during Tuesday's 130-124 overtime loss to the Bulls.
Spencer posted his best scoring performance since Feb. 9, when he also scored 17 points in a win over the Grizzlies. However, it's hard to trust Spencer in fantasy right now. Aside from playing regularly off the bench, with just one start in his last seven outings, he's also averaging 7.1 points, 2.1 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game since the All-Star break. Those numbers aren't attractive outside of the very deep formats, and even in that scenario, he'd be worth adding merely as a streaming option.
