Pat Spencer News: Sees increased run in win
Spencer contributed six points (2-7 FG, 2-2 FT), one rebound, one assist, one block and one steal in 13 minutes during Thursday's 105-98 victory over the Rockets.
After logging just five total minutes in Golden State's previous three outings, Spencer was a key bench contributor in Thursday's win. Spencer is averaging 4.9 points, 1.7 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 9.1 minutes across his last 10 appearances.
