Pat Spencer headshot

Pat Spencer News: Starting Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 7, 2026

Spencer will start Saturday's game against the Thunder.

With De'Anthony Melton (knee) unavailable, Spencer will get the starting nod in Oklahoma City. As a starter this season (11 games), the 29-year-old guard has averaged 11.4 points, 5.5 assists, 3.7 rebounds and 1.3 steals across 28.2 minutes per game.

Pat Spencer
Golden State Warriors
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Pat Spencer
