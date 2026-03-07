Pat Spencer News: Starting Saturday
Spencer will start Saturday's game against the Thunder.
With De'Anthony Melton (knee) unavailable, Spencer will get the starting nod in Oklahoma City. As a starter this season (11 games), the 29-year-old guard has averaged 11.4 points, 5.5 assists, 3.7 rebounds and 1.3 steals across 28.2 minutes per game.
