Pat Spencer News: Tallies 16 points in G League loss

Spencer produced 16 points (6-17 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds, six assists and two steals across 30 minutes Friday in the G League Santa Cruz Warriors' 128-106 loss to the Delaware Blue Coats.

Spencer has appeared in eight games for Golden State this season but has failed to gain traction in the rotation, so he'll continue to stay sharp in the G League from time to time.