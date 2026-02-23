Pat Spencer headshot

Pat Spencer News: Tough showing in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 23, 2026 at 11:45am

Spencer ended Sunday's 128-117 win over the Nuggets with two points (1-3 FG, 0-2 3Pt), five assists and one steal in 19 minutes.

Spencer has posted a couple of rough lines for the Warriors, making him a shaky fantasy asset even in the absence of Stephen Curry (knee). If his fantasy managers want to keep rolling the dice, the Warriors do have a back-to-back set Tuesday and Wednesday.

Pat Spencer
Golden State Warriors
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Pat Spencer See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Pat Spencer See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, December 18
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, December 18
Author Image
Joe Mayo
67 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, December 7
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, December 7
Author Image
Joel Bartilotta
78 days ago
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: 3 Most-Added Players on Yahoo Today (Dec 6)
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: 3 Most-Added Players on Yahoo Today (Dec 6)
Author Image
Alex Barutha
79 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Saturday, December 6
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Saturday, December 6
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
79 days ago