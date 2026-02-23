Pat Spencer News: Tough showing in win

Spencer ended Sunday's 128-117 win over the Nuggets with two points (1-3 FG, 0-2 3Pt), five assists and one steal in 19 minutes.

Spencer has posted a couple of rough lines for the Warriors, making him a shaky fantasy asset even in the absence of Stephen Curry (knee). If his fantasy managers want to keep rolling the dice, the Warriors do have a back-to-back set Tuesday and Wednesday.