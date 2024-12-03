Patrick Baldwin Injury: Late scratch Tuesday
Baldwin has been ruled out for Tuesday's matchup versus the Cavaliers due to right ankle soreness.
Baldwin was a late scratch for Tuesday's NBA Cup matchup, though his absence shouldn't cause any waves in the club's rotation. Across 11 regular-season appearances, the 22-year-old has averaged 2.3 points across 5.1 minutes per game. His next chance to suit up will come Thursday against Dallas.
