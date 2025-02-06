Patrick Baldwin Injury: Traded to San Antonio

The Bucks traded Baldwin to the Spurs on Thursday, ESPN's Shams Charania reports.

Baldwin was shipped from Washington to Milwaukee on Wednesday, and he's now been moved again in a salary dump -- the Bucks sent cash along with Baldwin to push this deal through. It remains to be seen, however, if Baldwin will be part of San Antonio's plans going forward. Baldwin holds career averages of 3.7 points and 2.0 rebounds on 40.1 percent shooting from the field across 91 games.