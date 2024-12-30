Fantasy Basketball
Patrick Baldwin News: Back in rotation Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 30, 2024

Baldwin supplied no counting stats in two minutes during Monday's 126-106 loss to the Knicks.

Baldwin saw two minutes during garbage time, continuing his disappointing season. To this point, he has been used sparingly by the Wizards, averaging 1.9 points and 0.9 rebounds in 4.3 minutes per game. Although his playing time could increase at some point, it appears as though that moment is still well ahead of us.

