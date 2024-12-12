Patrick Baldwin News: Cleared for Friday

Baldwin (calf) is not on the injury report ahead of Friday's game against the Cavaliers.

Baldwin will suit up after missing the Wizards' last four outings. The 22-year-old has averaged only 5.1 minutes per game across 11 regular-season appearances, though he could see an uptick in playing time with Kyle Kuzma (ribs), Kyshawn George (ankle) and Corey Kispert (ankle) sidelined.