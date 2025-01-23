Patrick Baldwin News: Collects G League double-double

Baldwin had 18 points (5-15 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 12 rebounds, three assists and one block across 33 minutes Wednesday during the G League Capital City Go-Go's 106-95 win over the Osceola Magic.

Baldwin wasn't very efficient shooting the basketball, but he still managed to put up 18 points due to his shot volume. The 22-year-old also led his squad in rebounds on the way to his first double-double of the G League Regular Season.