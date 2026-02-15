Patrick Baldwin headshot

Patrick Baldwin News: Contract expires Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 15, 2026 at 1:00pm

Baldwin became a free agent Sunday after his 10-day contract with the 76ers expired.

Baldwin signed a 10-day pact with Philadelphia on Feb. 5 and appeared in one outing with the club, grabbing one rebound in two minutes during Monday's loss to Portland. The 23-year-old is now expected to rejoin the G League's San Diego Clippers, with whom he is averaging 21.6 points, 7.0 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.6 steals in 33.6 minutes per game across 25 G League outings in 2025-26.

Patrick Baldwin
 Free Agent
