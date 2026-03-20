Patrick Baldwin News: Erupts for 30 points in G League

Baldwin notched 30 points (11-21 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and two blocks across 38 minutes Thursday in the G League Stockton Kings' 126-121 loss to the Memphis Hustle.

The 23-year-old continues to excel against G League competition and is now averaging 21.2 points, 8.4 rebounds, 2.0 treys, 1.4 assists, 1.0 blocks and 0.6 steals in 32.6 minutes through five games with Stockton since signing a two-way deal with Sacramento shortly after the All-Star break. Baldwin can be active for eight of Sacramento's final 11 games of the season, so he continues to stick around in the G League until his availability at the NBA level is no longer a concern.