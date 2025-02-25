Patrick Baldwin News: Fills box score off bench

Baldwin finished with 16 points (6-10 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block in 30 minutes during Monday's 123-116 G League win over the Iowa Wolves.

Baldwin filled up the box score off the bench Monday, scoring in double figures for the seventh consecutive game. Across 10 games with the G League Clippers and Capital City Go-Go in 2024-25, the 2022 first-rounder is averaging 17.0 points, 6.4 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.8 blocks and 2.6 three-pointers in 29.5 minutes while shooting 51.5 percent from the field.