Patrick Baldwin News: Full stat line in G League loss

Baldwin produced 27 points (10-16 FG, 6-8 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six assists, five rebounds, four steals and one block across 40 minutes during Tuesday's 121-118 G League loss to the Sioux Falls Skyforce.

The 22-year-old stuffed the stat sheet in the loss, finishing as the club's second-leading scorer behind Izaiah Brockington (30 points). Baldwin has appeared in 10 G League outings with San Diego, during which he has logged five games with at least 20 points. The third-year forward signed a two-way pact with the Clippers on March 1, though he'll likely continue to receive the majority of his playing time in the G League.