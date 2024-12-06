Patrick Baldwin News: Good to go Saturday vs. Denver

Baldwin (ankle) is absent from the injury report for Saturday's game against the Nuggets.

Baldwin has missed the Wizards' last two games due to right ankle soreness, but he will be available for Saturday's game. Baldwin has seen limited minutes off the bench this season, but he could see more playing time Saturday due to the absences of Malcolm Brogdon (hamstring), Corey Kispert (ankle), Kyle Kuzma (ribs) and Kyshawn George (ankle).