Patrick Baldwin headshot

Patrick Baldwin News: Inactive for Tuesday's loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 4, 2026 at 12:47pm

Baldwin (two-way) was a heathy inactive for Tuesday's 114-103 loss to the Suns.

Baldwin had averaged 3.0 points and 3.3 rebounds in 12.7 minutes per game while suiting up in each of the Kings' previous three contests, but Sacramento opted to hold out the two-way forward Tuesday in order to manage his availability for the rest of the campaign. The 23-year-old is eligible to play in 11 of the Kings' remaining 19 contests, so he'll be inactive on a few more occasions as the season winds down.

Patrick Baldwin
Sacramento Kings
