Patrick Baldwin News: Lands two-way deal with Sacramento

Baldwin signed a two-way contract with the Kings on Sunday.

The fourth-year forward will fill the Kings' third and final two-way slot, which opened up when Dylan Cardwell was upgraded to a standard NBA contract earlier this month. Sacramento marks the third stop of the season for Baldwin, who previously made three appearances at the NBA level over the course of 10-day deals with the Clippers and 76ers. Baldwin saw limited playing time with those two clubs but could have a clearer path to meaningful minutes on a Kings squad that lost four players to long-term injuries following the All-Star break.