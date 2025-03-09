Fantasy Basketball
Patrick Baldwin News: Leads San Diego in G League win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 9, 2025

Baldwin finished Saturday's 123-105 G League loss to the Stockton Kings with 24 points (10-16 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT), nine rebounds, four assists, two blocks and two steals across 32 minutes.

Baldwin led the G League Clippers in points, rebounds, blocks and steals, tying the team-high mark in assists as well. The two-way forward is likely to receive the majority of his playing time with San Diego, and in eight outings with the G League Clippers, he has posted four games with 20 or more points.

