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Patrick Baldwin News: Nabs double-double in G League

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 18, 2026

Baldwin recorded 21 points (8-16 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 10 rebounds and one steal across 26 minutes Tuesday in the G League Stockton Kings' 117-108 loss to the Valley Suns.

Baldwin has collected two double-doubles through his first four appearances with Stockton and is averaging 19.0 points, 8.8 rebounds, 2.0 three-pointers, 1.3 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.8 blocks in 31.3 minutes per contest during that stretch. The fourth-year forward is signed to a two-way deal with Sacramento, but he could continue to see the bulk of his playing time in the G League while he's eligible to suit up for just eight of the NBA club's remaining 12 games.

Patrick Baldwin
Sacramento Kings
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