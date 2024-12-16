Patrick Baldwin News: Plays tail end of blowout

Baldwin (calf) played the final 33 seconds of Sunday's 112-98 loss to the Celtics and recorded no statistics during his time on the court.

Baldwin was back in action for Washington after he had previously missed four straight games earlier this month while tending to right calf inflammation. Though Washington was without five players due to injury Sunday, Baldwin still couldn't crack the rotation, as he didn't enter the game until the Celtics had the win well in hand.