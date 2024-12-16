Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Patrick Baldwin headshot

Patrick Baldwin News: Plays tail end of blowout

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 16, 2024

Baldwin (calf) played the final 33 seconds of Sunday's 112-98 loss to the Celtics and recorded no statistics during his time on the court.

Baldwin was back in action for Washington after he had previously missed four straight games earlier this month while tending to right calf inflammation. Though Washington was without five players due to injury Sunday, Baldwin still couldn't crack the rotation, as he didn't enter the game until the Celtics had the win well in hand.

Patrick Baldwin
Washington Wizards
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now